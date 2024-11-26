Adani indictment row: U.S. State Department declines comment on disruptions in Indian Parliament

The U.S. State Department refused to comment on the disruptions in the Indian Parliament over the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani in a U.S. court on charges of bribery.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That is a law enforcement matter," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Monday, November 26, 2024.

He was responding to a question about Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanding the immediate arrest of Adani. "Is this something you support, such as the arrest and investigations, charges against Adani" he was asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would defer to my colleagues at the Department of Justice to speak to it," Mr. Miller said.

The U.S. authorities have indicted Gautam Adani and seven others including his nephew Sagar Adani, for being part of an alleged $265 million bribery scheme.

Also Read: Congress identifies key issues for Winter Session, will insist on JPC probe into Adani Group

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday as opposition parties led by Gandhi's Congress tried to raise the issue of Adani's indictment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, a five-count criminal indictment was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charging Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain, executives of an Indian renewable-energy company with conspiracies to commit securities and wire fraud and substantive securities fraud for their roles in a multi-billion-dollar scheme.

This was done to obtain funds from U.S. investors and global financial institutions on the basis of false and misleading statements.

The indictment also charges Ranjit Gupta and Rupesh Agarwal, former executives of a renewable-energy company with securities that had traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

It charges Cyril Cabanes, Saurabh Agarwal and Deepak Malhotra, former employees of a Canadian institutional investor, with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with a bribery scheme also perpetrated by Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Jaain involving one of the world’s largest solar energy projects.

The indictment further alleged that Cabanes, Saurabh, Malhotra and Rupesh conspired to obstruct the grand jury, FBI and U.S. SEC investigations into the Bribery Scheme.

The Adani group has denied all charges in the US indictment, calling them baseless.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.