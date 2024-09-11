GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adani deal protest: Flights grounded at Kenya's main airport as workers go on strike

Kenya Airport Workers Union said that the deal between the government and Adani group to allow the conglomerate to run the airport would lead to job losses and “inferior terms and conditions of service” for those who will remain

Updated - September 11, 2024 02:06 pm IST - Nairobi

AP
Kenya Airways workers walk past passengers waiting for their flights during a strike by Kenya airports union workers to protest against a proposed deal for India’s Adani Group ADEL.NS, to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for 30 years, in Nairobi, on September 11, 2024.

Kenya Airways workers walk past passengers waiting for their flights during a strike by Kenya airports union workers to protest against a proposed deal for India’s Adani Group ADEL.NS, to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for 30 years, in Nairobi, on September 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hundreds of workers at Kenya's main international airport demonstrated on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) against a planned deal between the government and the Adani Group.

Planes have remained grounded, with hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport.

ALSO READ: Anti-Adani protests in Kenya could turn into anti-India protests: Jairam Ramesh

The government has said that the build-and-operate agreement with Adani Group would see the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport renovated, and an additional runway and terminal constructed, in exchange for the group running the airport for 30 years.

Kenya Airport Workers Union, in announcing the strike, said that the deal would lead to job losses and “inferior terms and conditions of service” for those who will remain.

Flight delays, cancellations

Kenya Airways on Wednesday announced there would be flight delays and possible cancellations because of the ongoing strike at the airport, which serves Nairobi.

Last week, airport workers had threatened to go on strike, but the plans were called off pending discussions with the government.

The spotting of unknown people moving around with airport officials taking notes and photographs raised concerns that the Indian firm officials were readying for the deal, local media outlets reported last week.

The High Court on Monday temporarily halted the implementation of the deal until a case filed by the Law Society and the Kenya Human Rights Commission is heard.

Published - September 11, 2024 02:05 pm IST

Kenya

