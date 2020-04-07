International

Acting U.S. Navy secretary apologizes to carrier commander after rebuke

“I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid,” Mr. Modly said amid calls for his removal, including from the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, a Democrat.

Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly issued an apology on Monday to the former commander of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier after sharply criticizing him in a speech to his crew, just days after firing him.

I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid,” Mr. Modly said amid calls for his removal, including from the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, a Democrat.

The apology, which Modly also extended to the carrier's crew and Crozier's family, was a reversal from a statement the Navy's top civilian issued hours earlier that said: “I stand by every word I said.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2020 7:00:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/acting-us-navy-secretary-apologizes-to-carrier-commander-after-rebuke/article31276136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY