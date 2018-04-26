Accused serial rapist and killer was working as a police officer

The suspected Golden State Killer became less prolific but deadlier after losing his job as a police officer.
Prosecutors say Joseph DeAngelo carried out his most violent crimes in the months after he was fired for shoplifting in 1979.
Charged with 8 counts of murder
DeAngelo was charged on Wednesday with eight counts of murder for killings in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. He is suspected of killing 12 people and raping about 50 and could face more charges.
Authorities say DeAngelo is the man once dubbed the East Area Rapist for some four dozen sexual assaults in the suburbs east of Sacramento.
After losing his job on the police force, the suspect committed fewer crimes, but 10 were slayings and all were in Southern California.
Because the crimes spanned 10 counties, the culprit was later dubbed the Golden State Killer.
