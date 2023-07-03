Abraham Accords boost Israel’s defence exports to Arab countries

July 03, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - Tel Aviv

Israel’s defence exports doubled in less than a decade, reaching a record $12.546 billion in 2022, according to the country’s Ministry of Defence (MoD). Exact details of defence deals usually remain classified, but a breakdown of the information released by the MoD and its International Defence Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) reveals novel trends that would have been deemed impossible not long ago.

About 24% of exports went to Abraham Accords countries, namely, the UAE and Bahrain, who maintain full diplomatic relations with Israel since the signing of the accords in September 2020, and Morocco, which joined the accords in December 2020. Sudan signed the Accords in January 2021 but has yet to establish full diplomatic relations.

These deals account for a substantial part of the dramatic rise in exports over the last three years (50% rise). They include, according to a I24 News report, the sale of Harop drones, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), to Morocco, in July 2022, and the sale of Spyder portable aerial defence systems, manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, to the UAE, according to a Reuters report from September 2022.

Road to the UAE

The initial stage of Israeli defence sales in the UAE began, according to Alex Fishman at the Yediot Aharonot daily, after the 2010 scandal of the assassination of Hamas operative, Mahmud Al-Mabhouh, in Dubai, in which a team of alleged Mossad assassins were caught on CCTV cameras tracking Al-Mabhouh extensively till his demise in his hotel room. To repair the damage to the budding, unofficial relations with the UAE, Tamir Pardo, head of Mossad at the time, was sent to the Emirates to negotiate a rapprochement, which included authorisation for the sale of classified defence technologies, which the UAE had been hitherto prohibited from receiving.

What began clandestinely has come into the open since the Abraham Accords. In 2021, Rafael displayed at the Dubai Air Show, in what its spokesperson defined “a new era” in relations with the UAE. In February this year, Israel’s SIBAT inaugurated its first pavilion at the IDEX defence expo in Abu Dhabi, in which representatives of over 30 Israelis firms were present.

In March, tensions mounted between the UAE and Israel after Emirati unease over anti-Palestinian comments made by members of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, but Israeli officials vehemently denied reports by Israel’s Channel 12 that the UAE had suspended any defence deals.

Sales to Europe

Another trend in sales was the sharp rise in exports to Europe, which amounted to 29% of total exports. The newly perceived threat of Russian aggression led to sales of defence systems to Finland, Holland and Estonia. A landmark $3.5 billion purchase of Arrow-3 hypersonic anti-ballistic missile system is currently in final stages of approval in the German Bundestag, with the first battery slated for operational use by 2025.

Asia topped the sales charts, purchasing 30% of total exports, continuing a well-established trend. The largest Asian client is India, which purchases an assortment of missile systems, radars, drones, communication, and surveillance technologies worth an estimated $1.5-2 billion annually. As part of the Make in India initiative, firms such as IAI, Rafael, and Elbit Systems have partnered with Indian firms such as Bharat Forge, Tech Mahindra, Adani Group, and Tata Advanced Systems for joint development and manufacturing of advanced weapons systems in India.

Weapons diplomacy

The Israeli defence industries are of paramount importance in Israel, not only for allowing Israel to meet its security needs, but as a tool for “weapons diplomacy”. It is widely surmised that the turnaround in Israel-India relations at the beginning of the millennia was a result of Israeli technology and munitions helping clinch victory for India in the Kargil War of 1999.

Today, cutting-edge technologies, such as IAI’s Long-Range Artillery Missiles (LORA), are sold abroad, and even co-manufactured in India, but have not yet been purchased by the Israeli Defence Forces, due to the refusal of the Israeli Airforce leadership to allow the establishment of a Missile Corp., which would usurp some of their operational responsibilities.

Israel human rights activists criticise the MoD’s authorisation of sales of military capabilities to countries with spotty human rights records, such as Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Morocco, but these objections garner no substantial support on either side of the political aisle in Israel. Even global breaking-news scandals such as the alleged illegal activities of the NSO Group cyber-arms firm and its Pegasus spyware did not create any long-term damage to the bottom line of defensc sales, as security demands take precedence in the corridors of power.

Vital part

The defence industry is a vital part of Israel’s all-important high-tech sector. Elite technological units such as Unit 8200 and the exclusive Talpiot programme, produce a large part of Israels start-up entrepreneurs, who leave the IDF with skills, professional networks, and cutting-edge experience that their foreign counterparts do not usually have. The MoD’s Maf’at branch, modelled after the U.S. Department of Defence’s DARPA, implements military technologies in civilian uses by forging ties with Israeli corporate and academic institutions.

The defence sector also allows Israel some much-needed diversity for its high-tech economy, allowing more job security through the volatile ebbs and flows of the tech industry.