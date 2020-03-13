Watch | Abortion laws across the world

13 March 2020 18:00 IST

A video on the laws on abortion across the world

International human rights law supports the right to choose whether to continue a pregnancy or not.

Right for abortion has been defined within the framework of the right to life, right to health, and right to autonomy and bodily integrity. According to the Centre for Reproductive Rights, abortion laws across the world can be broadly categorised into five.

India is among the countries that consider a woman's social or economic circumstances too to permit abortion. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill was approved by the cabinet recently. The bill seeks to extend the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

