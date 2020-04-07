International

Abandoned pets die in Pakistan

The carcasses of hundreds of caged cats, dogs and rabbits have been found inside Pakistan’s pet markets, which were hurriedly shuttered when the country plunged into a lockdown. In Karachi, animals still alive in the corner of the sprawling Empress Market were rescued only after intervention by activists. The carcasses of about 20 dogs were found dumped in a sewer near Tollinton market in the city.

