A year on, rebuilding eastern Libya’s flood-hit neighbourhoods plagued by politics

A year after flooding in eastern Libya killed thousands and razed entire neighbourhoods, reconstruction is allowing military strongman Khalifa Haftar to wield further power in the divided country, experts said.

On September 10, 2023, extreme rainfall from hurricane-strength Storm Daniel caused two dams to burst in the coastal city of Derna, some 1,300 kilometres east of the capital Tripoli.

This led to flooding that killed nearly 4,000 people, left thousands missing and displaced more than 40,000 others, according to the UN. The tragedy sent shockwaves across the oil-rich North African country, casting a harsh light on Libya’s crumbling infrastructure and the dysfunction among its divided rulers, and sparking angry demands for accountability.

Libya is still grappling with the aftermath of the armed conflict and political chaos that followed the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The country is now divided between an internationally recognised Tripoli-based government in the west, led by interim Prime Minister Abdul hamid Dbeibah, and a rival administration in the east backed by Mr. Haftar.

Derna, once home to around 1,20,000 inhabitants, has become a vast construction site, where homes, schools, roads and bridges are being rebuilt.

But the massive reconstruction effort is underway without any oversight from the authorities in Tripoli.

Blank cheque

In February, the Speaker of the eastern administration’s parliament, Aguila Saleh, announced the creation of a reconstruction fund headed by Belgacem Haftar, one of the strongman’s six sons.

By doing that, parliament gave Mr. Khalifa Haftar a “financial carte blanche” worth 10 billion dinars ($2.1 billion), said Libya analyst Anas El Gomati who heads the Sadeq Institute think-tank.

“It is a blank cheque with zero oversight,” added Mr. Gomati.

Reconstruction should be supervised by UN agencies and local elected officials who “would prioritise needs, merit and anti-corruption measures”, he said. Instead, it is being carried out by “an impenetrable institution where billions vanish”, said Mr. Gomati. The Haftars are “not rebuilding Derna, they are building their political launch pads”, said the analyst.

“Every brick laid in Derna is a stepping stone in their succession plan,” he added, referring to Mr. Khalifa Haftar’s children.

Mr. Belgacem Haftar is the figurehead of Derna’s reconstruction, and unlike his brothers Saddam and Khaled, he holds no military role. He could use his position to “establish political standing at the national and international level”, said Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya expert at the Britain-based Royal United Services Institute.

And as a whole, the Haftars could use their political clout to show that the UN-recognised government in Tripoli is “ineffective and superfluous”, he added.

On Thursday (September 5, 2024), during a visit to the south, Mr. Belgacem Haftar claimed that 70% of reconstruction projects in Derna had been completed. He said 3,500 homes have been rebuilt, while maintenance work was done on the city’s power grid and schools.

Authorities say they have also made some progress in judicial cases against those responsible for the disaster. In late July, 12 unnamed civil servants were given prison sentences of between nine and 27 years for their roles in managing the collapsed dams.

The two dams were built in the 1970s by a Yugoslav company, but received very little maintenance work despite a budget being allocated.

High-ranking officials, such as the Mayor of Derna who happens to be a nephew of Mr. Saleh, were not investigated.

Families of the victims have also contested the death toll announced by officials in the east.

Officials have said around 3,800 people were killed in the floods — based on the number of bodies buried — but the families believe many more died.

According to Mr. Gomati, a death toll of “14,000 to 24,000” is more plausible.