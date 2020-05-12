A world without global leadership may last for a decade: Yan Xuetong

The response to the pandemic shows there is no single power that is capable and willing to show global leadership, says Yan Xuetong, one of China’s leading thinkers on foreign affairs, professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing, and author of “Leadership and the Rise of Great Powers”. China faces a great chance to reduce the power gap with the U.S. in 2020, says Yan, who explains why he is optimistic about the future of relations with India “as long as Donald Trump stays in power”. Excerpts:

What has the pandemic revealed to you about the state of leadership among the major powers in the world today?

The pandemic shows the lack of global leadership today. A world without global leadership may last for a decade or more. First, there is no any single power that is both capable and willing to undertake global leadership by itself. President Trump has clearly stated that global leadership is a wasteful burden to the U.S. Other major powers, whether motivated or not, do not have the resources for such leadership. Second, the competition between China and the U.S. prevents collective leadership of major powers. Therefore, although there is a vacuum for global leadership, no country seems ready to fulfil it in the near future.

In your writing, you emphasise the importance of a state's moral authority as opposed to only its national power in determining its ability to lead. If we can look at the U.S. first: how do you think the pandemic has affected its global standing?

First, people generally judge a government’s responsibility in fighting against the pandemic according to the efficiency of its anti-pandemic policy, mainly in terms of the casualties. The COVID-19 casualty number in the U.S. is the largest in the world. Second, because the U.S. is the most powerful state in the world, it is the most expected state to undertake leadership in the global fight against COVID-19 . Unfortunately, it failed to do so. Third, the international image of America’s response to the COVID-19 crisis depends on the views of the majority of the more than 200 existing political entities in the world. As of now, there are fewer countries holding positive views about the U.S. than those with negative views.

China may have emerged faster from the crisis, but it has seen its global image taking a very big hit. Will the damage be long-lasting?

According to the same criteria, we can find that China did much better than the U.S. First, the pandemic casualty in China is much smaller than in the U.S. and major European powers. Second, China has provided medical aid to more than 80 countries, much more than what the U.S. did. Third, the list of countries holding positives view of China is much longer than those with negative views. Regarding the issue of the pandemic’s origins, I would suggest my government to raise a proposal to the World Health Organization (WHO) for an inquiry on virus research institutes in all countries heavily infected by COVID-19.

Which country will emerge in a relatively stronger position?

Due to China’s positive attitude and America’s hostility to the WHO, China has gained better reputation and more influence than the U.S. in this international institution. Because China resumed economic activities from the pandemic earlier than other major powers, it has a great chance to reduce the power gap with the U.S. and enlarge the power gap with other major powers in 2020. According to the IMF’s forecast, China’s GDP will grow by 1.2% in 2020, while France, Germany, the U.K., the U.S. and Japan will witness negative growth of -7.2%, -7.0%, -6.5%, -5.9%, -5.2% respectively.

Looking beyond the U.S. and China, how do you see the role of middle powers changing in a post-COVID-19 world?

In the current bipolar configuration, middle powers will be likely to adopt a hedging strategy toward China and the U.S. Hedging strategies were initiated by ASEAN states in 2012. They sided with China on economic issues while with the U.S. on security issues. Recently this strategy becomes popular among middle powers such as Germany, Japan, France, and the UK. After the pandemic, middle powers will become more decisive on hedging because they realise that the bipolar configuration may last for decades.

How do you think this trend of worsening China-U.S. relations, which the pandemic is amplifying, may impact China’s relations with India?

The increase of China-U.S. tensions is likely to drive India to adopt a hedging strategy toward China and the U.S., because of its own interests. Since India is currently closer to the U.S. than China, India’s hedging strategy will mean improving relations with, rather than confronting, China. Trump’s “America First” principle leaves very limited room for India to further improve its strategic cooperation with the U.S. Therefore, I am optimistic about China-India relations as long as Trump stays in power.