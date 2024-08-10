A timeline of deadliest air crashes over the world in recent times

A passenger plane crashed into a gated residential community in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state on August 9, 2024, killing all 61 people aboard and leaving a smoldering wreck, officials and the airline said. Officials gave no immediate word of any casualties at the site of the crash in the city of Vinhedo but witnesses at the scene said there were no victims among residents of the neighborhood.

The airline VOEPASS said that its plane, an ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop, was headed for Sao Paulo’s international airport Guarulhos with 57 passengers and 4 crew members aboard when it crashed in Vinhedo.

It was the deadliest airline crash since January 2023, when 72 people died on board a Yeti Airlines plane in Nepal that stalled and crashed while making its landing approach. That plane also was an ATR 72, and the final report blamed pilot error.

After 2017 was said to be the safest year in history for commercial airlines according to a report by The Aviation Safety Network, multiple deadly plane crashes from 2018 onwards have marred that record, as seen in the timeline below:

