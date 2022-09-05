  1. The champion of rights: Srinivasan Ramani profiles Michelle Bachelet, the outgoing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
  2. What are the implications of India’s participation in Vostok-2022, Russia’s annual military exercises? Suhasini Haidar explains.
  3. Sri Lanka is bankrupt because of the Rajapaksas, former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga told The Hinduin this wide-ranging interview.
  4. A lot is at stake for India-Bangladesh ties. While deepening ties, the Hasina and Modi governments have failed to resolve long-standing issues, writes Syed Munir Khasru.
  5. Read this piece by Suhasini Haider on the  German envoy saying China’s claims on Arunachal being outrageous.