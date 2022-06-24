A second earthquake hits devastated eastern Afghanistan

AP June 24, 2022 16:20 IST

According to initial reports, at least five people were killed and 11 injured.

World Food Programme trucks with aid material head out towards the affected villages after an earthquake in Gayan district, Paktika province, on June 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

State media say at least five people were killed when another, smaller earthquake struck an area of eastern Afghanistan that experienced a devastating quake earlier this week. The state-run Bakhtar News Agency said the quake shook Paktika's Gayan district on June 24 (morning). It injured more than 11 people, according to initial reports. The region is already reeling from Wednesday's (June 23) magnitude 6 quake that killed 1,150 people and injured scores more, according to the latest figures carried in state media.



