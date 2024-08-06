ADVERTISEMENT

A rocket attack at an Iraqi military base injures U.S. personnel

Published - August 06, 2024 05:35 am IST - WASHINGTON

The White House said the President and Vice President were briefed on the attack

AP

This picture taken on July 8, 2021 shows a view of the Ain al-Assad air base hosting U.S. forces in Iraq in the western Anbar province. Rockets were launched on August 5, 2024 against the Iraqi base hosting US troops days after an American strike killed four pro-Iran Iraqi fighters, and amid fears of regional escalation, Iraqi sources said. | Photo Credit: AFP

Several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at a military base in Iraq, U.S. defense officials said on August 5, in what has been a recent uptick in strikes on American forces by Iranian-backed militias.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack comes as tensions across the Middle East are spiking following the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ top political leader in Iran, in suspected Israeli strikes. Both groups are backed by Iran.

The U.S. defense officials said troops at al-Asad air base were still assessing the injuries and damage, and it appeared that military troops and civilians were injured. Earlier on August 5, Iraqi security officials confirmed the attack, but no group has claimed responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations. The White House said the President and Vice President were briefed on the attack.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In recent weeks, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have resumed launching attacks on bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria after a lull of several months, following a strike on a base in Jordan in late January that killed three American soldiers and prompted a series of retaliatory U.S. strikes.

Between October and January, an umbrella group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq had regularly claimed attacks that it said were in retaliation for Washington’s support of Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza and were aimed at pushing U.S. troops out of the region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US