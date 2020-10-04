Watch | A rare white diamond up for auction at Sotheby’s

International

The Hindu Net Desk 04 October 2020 15:56 IST
Updated: 04 October 2020 15:56 IST

A video on a white diamond that will be one of the best diamond ever offered in auction worldwide in history

A rare white diamond is up for auction at Sotheby's in Hong Kong. At 102.39 carats, it will be the second largest diamond of its kind to be auctioned. This diamond was formed four-five times deeper in the earth than the average rough diamond. Officials say it could be as old as the Earth itself. This white diamond has the highest colour grade – ‘D’.

