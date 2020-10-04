International

Watch | A rare white diamond up for auction at Sotheby’s

A rare white diamond is up for auction at Sotheby's in Hong Kong. At 102.39 carats, it will be the second largest diamond of its kind to be auctioned. This diamond was formed four-five times deeper in the earth than the average rough diamond. Officials say it could be as old as the Earth itself. This white diamond has the highest colour grade – ‘D’.

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Oct 4, 2020 3:57:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/a-rare-white-diamond-up-for-auction-at-sothebys/article32765269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story