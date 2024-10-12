GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A R Rahman records 30-minute performance, giving boost to Kamala Harris' presidential campaign

The show will feature some of Rahman’s most beloved songs, interspersed with messages highlighting Kamala Harris’s “historic candidacy” and commitment to the AAPI community

Updated - October 12, 2024 11:28 am IST - Washington

PTI
“A R Rahman has added his voice to a chorus of leaders and artists who are standing up for progress and representation in America,” said the chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund.

“A R Rahman has added his voice to a chorus of leaders and artists who are standing up for progress and representation in America,” said the chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund. | Photo Credit: PTI

Legendary music composer A.R. Rahman has recorded a 30-minute performance video in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, which is expected to give a big boost to her presidential campaign ahead of the November 5 general elections.

Rahman, 57, is the first major international artist from Southeast Asia to have endorsed Ms. Harris, who is of mixed Indian and African origin.

“With this performance, A.R. Rahman has added his voice to a chorus of leaders and artists who are standing up for progress and representation in America,” said Shekar Narasimhan, chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund.

“This is more than just a musical event; it’s a call to action for our communities to engage and vote for the future we want to see,” he said after the AAPI Victory Fund announced that Rahman, the globally renowned Indian composer and musician, has recorded an exclusive 30-minute performance in support of Ms. Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“This powerful endorsement by one of the most iconic voices in the South Asian community underscores the vital role of AAPI voters in this election and the growing momentum behind the Harris-Walz ticket,” the AAPI Victory Fund said.

The exclusive performance is set to be broadcast on AAPI Victory Fund’s YouTube but also across major South Asian networks, including AVS and TV Asia, as part of a strategic push to galvanise support for Kamala Harris among South Asian voters worldwide.

It will be broadcast on AAPI Victory Fund’s YouTube on Monday (October 14, 2024) at 5.30 a.m. IST (October 13, 2024 at 8 pm ET).

The 30-minute show will feature some of Rahman’s most beloved songs, interspersed with messages highlighting Ms. Harris’s historic candidacy and commitment to the AAPI community, a media release said.

AAPI Victory Fund also released a teaser video on YouTube in which A.R. Rahman, along with Indiaspora Founder M.R. Rangaswami, are seen preparing for the performance.

Published - October 12, 2024 09:52 am IST

