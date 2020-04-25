A purge amid the coronavirus surge

Jair Bolsonaro likes to use marriage metaphors to describe political situations. Last week, when the Brazilian President fired his Health Minister, he called it a “divorce with consensus”. On Friday, after Justice Minister Sergio Moro [in picture] quit his post, he said: “It’s one thing to admire someone, it’s another thing to live with them.” But the Brazilian leader, who has been married thrice, may have a fight on his hands as he parts ways with Mr. Moro.

After days of bickering over the replacement of the chief of Federal Police (PF), opposed by Mr. Moro, the President fired the top cop in a notification issued on Thursday night. On Friday morning, a grim-looking Mr. Moro sat down in front of the press and charged Mr. Bolsonaro with trying to “use the Federal Police for his personal interests”. Accusing Mr. Bolsonaro of seeking information about the PF’s secret probes, he said, “The President was insisting on the change in the PF command. I said it would be political interference, and he said ‘so be it’.”

Mr. Bolsonaro’s three eldest sons — all elected representatives — from his first marriage are under investigation for crimes ranging from money laundering to “running fake news rackets”. The most serious probe is going on against his third son, Eduardo, who is accused of running a “Hate Office” for attacking their opponents with fake news on social networks. Mr. Bolsonaro is accused of interfering in the probe. “The President told me clearly more than once that he wanted to have such a person in that post whom he could call directly and gather information from,” said Mr. Moro.

After accusing Mr. Bolsonaro of political interference in a crucial case, Mr. Moro dropped a bombshell, claiming that he had not signed the gazette about the change in the PF and someone had put his digital signature on the notification. The allegation rippled through political circles in Brasilia. “The fake news machine from the ‘Hate Office’ has now arrived at the Official Gazette. We have to stop this family of criminals immediately,” tweeted Fernanda Melchionna, a left-wing Congresswoman, who has been leading a campaign for Mr. Bolsonaro’s impeachment.

President’s Counterattack

Under fire, Mr. Bolsonaro did what he does best in such situations — counter attack with dubious claims. On Friday, the President appeared in front of the press to dismiss Mr. Moro’s allegations and accused him of seeking favours. “He [Moro] said I could dismiss the PF director-general in November after I appoint him as a Supreme Court judge,” alleged Mr. Bolsonaro. Later in the day, a television report revealed an exchange of messages between the former Minister and a Congresswoman, considered close to Mr. Bolsonaro, who “offered him the apex court nomination if he allowed changes in PF”.

The fallout between Mr. Bolsonaro and Mr. Moro has come in the middle of a pandemic that has infected 54,000 people, killed 3,700 and pushed Brazil’s healthcare system to the verge of collapse. The President, who has been attacking efforts by State Governors to contain the outbreak, is using the crisis to purge his potential challengers. “He is deeply paranoid about his re-election in 2022 and about the investigations into his sons. It is an open secret that Moro wants to be a candidate in the next presidential election. So, he is gone,” said a government official, who did not want to be named. “Now, both will play victim.”

Mr. Bolsonaro and Mr. Moro, a former federal judge, made an alliance based on pure opportunism. In a series of recent exposes, based on chats between prosecutors and judges, investigative site The Intercept revealed how Mr. Moro facilitated the “wire-tapping of (former President) Lula da Silva’s defence lawyers, collaborated with public prosecutors and secretly dealt with the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute Lula” with dubious evidence. The prosecution led to Mr. Lula, who was leading the polls in 2018, being barred from the election and Mr. Bolsonaro emerging the winner. Mr. Bolsonaro’s first move after victory was to nominate Mr. Moro as the “super-minister” of justice.

Now, as the marriage of convenience between Mr. Bolsonaro and Mr. Moro collapses, a bitter battle will ensue between the two. “Everything Moro has accused Bolsonaro of doing, he has done himself. That is why they were close allies for 18 months: they are very similar. Moro left because of control and power, not out of principle and ethics,” tweeted Glenn Greenwald, who led The Intercept’s expose.

Meanwhile, Brazil awaits a robust response to a surging virus.

(Shobhan Saxena is a journalist based in Sao Paulo)