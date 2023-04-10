A punch in the face for Xi caricature: Taiwan Air Force badge goes viral

April 10, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - TAIPEI/BEIJING

Taiwanese are rushing to buy patches being worn by their Air Force pilots that depict a Formosan black bear punching Winnie the Pooh — representing China's President Xi Jinping — as a defiant symbol of the island's resistance to Chinese war games.

China began three days of military drills around Taiwan on April 8, a day after the island's President, Tsai Ing-wen, returned from a brief visit to the United States, where she met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy despite Beijing's warnings.

Chinese censors have long targeted representations of Winnie the Pooh — created by British author A.A. Milne — over internet memes that compare the fictional bear to China's President.

Alec Hsu, who designed the patch, has been selling it at his shop since last year, but he saw a spike in orders after Taiwan's military news agency on April 8 published a photo of the patch on the arm of a pilot inspecting a fighter jet.

"I wanted to boost the morale of our troops through designing this patch," said Mr. Hsu, who owns Wings Fan Goods Shop.

Mr. Hsu said he has ordered more patches to meet the increased demand. Customers have included military officers and civilians.

'SCRAMBLE!'

The patch shows an angry Formosan black bear holding Taiwan's flag and punching Winnie the Pooh, with the slogan "Scramble!" — referring to what the island's pilots have had to do with increased frequency over the past three years as China sends more aircraft into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

The endangered Formosan black bear is seen as a symbol of Taiwanese identity. Taiwan was previously better known internationally as Formosa.

"Where can we get a patch like that! Guaranteed to be best sellers!" Taiwan's de facto embassy in the United States wrote in a tweet on April 10.

Taiwan's Air Force told Reuters that while it does not "particularly encourage" its members to wear the patch, which is not a part of their uniform, it "will maintain an open attitude" to anything that raises morale.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out taking the island by force. Ms. Tsai's Government rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

While the Winnie the Pooh patch cannot be found on Chinese social media, Beijing has also been promoting videos and commentary about its drills around Taiwan.

The People's Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command, the Chinese unit that would be at the frontline of any military action against Taiwan, released a video on April 10 showing scenes from the drill, set against upbeat music.

The video targeted a Taiwanese audience by using traditional Chinese characters, which are still used in Taiwan but no longer in mainland China.

