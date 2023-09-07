ADVERTISEMENT

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes northern Chile

September 07, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - Santiago

Chile's national emergency office did not report any damages or injuries.

AP

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook northern Chile on Wednesday but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was registered at 20:48 local time (00:48 GMT), and its epicenter was 41 kilometres (25 miles) south-southwest of Coquimbo, Chile. The quake had a depth of 41 kilometres (25 miles).

Chile is located in the so-called “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific and experiences frequent earthquakes. In 2010, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and subsequent tsunami claimed 526 lives.

