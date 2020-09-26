Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna | A party for the Rajapaksas

26 September 2020 22:11 IST

The four-year-old party is now the most powerful political brand on the island

When former President Mahinda Rajapaksa lost the 2015 election, after his Cabinet colleague Maithripala Sirisena joined hands with rival Ranil Wickremesinghe in an unexpected alliance, his next moves were far from certain. In five years, not only is Mr. Rajapaksa back in power as he vowed, as the country’s Premier, but his new party has bulldozed Sri Lanka’s political terrain almost entirely, decimating the country’s two main national parties — the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to which Mr. Rajapaksa belonged, and the United National Party (UNP).

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP or People’s Front), in less than four years after it was founded, has firmly established itself as the party of the people, mainly the majority Sinhala-Buddhist community, and its icons — the Rajapaksa brothers — as the country’s leaders. While the party’s rise has been quick, its making was marked by an early start, consistent organising, and a series of well-calibrated political manoeuvres.

The SLPP’s political origins can be traced to a weakening SLFP. When the Sirisena-led SLFP faction was in government, the remainder of the former United People’s Freedom Alliance, sat in Opposition, led by Mr. Rajapaksa with like-minded allies. Calling themselves the ‘Joint Opposition’, they became the most vocal critics of the cohabitation government led by Mr. Sirisena and Mr. Wickremesinghe.

Meanwhile, Basil Rajapaksa, the brain behind the SLPP, had begun the spadework for a new vehicle for the Rajapaksa brand. Out on bail in a case of alleged misappropriation of public funds, the former Minister and younger brother of Mahinda Rajapaksa, wasted no time in building a new party.

Their third brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was Defence Secretary in Mahinda Rajapaksa’s government, began attracting professionals and intellectuals, with a stated mission of influencing “the moral and material development of Sri Lanka”.

Electoral test

The first electoral test for the SLPP came in February 2018, when Sri Lanka held its local authority elections. The Mahinda Rajapaksa-backed SLPP secured a win. The party’s pohottuwa (lotus bud) symbol — designed in maroon colour to match with Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa’s characteristic scarf — made a huge impression. The Joint Opposition had by now fully morphed into the SLPP.

The going was very good for the SLPP, at least for eight months until Mr. Sirisena shocked the country with his dramatic move — sacking PM Wickremesinghe, appointing Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place, and prematurely dissolving Parliament. For 52 days, Mr. Rajapaksa was the purported Prime Minister. The momentum from the SLPP’s February poll victory was adversely impacted by that, as some of his own supporters were displeased with their leader choosing expedience over the law. The Supreme Court deemed Mr. Sirisena’s move illegal, and Mr. Rajapaksa resigned. Though he and the party had lost some sheen since February 2018, he gained more.

The following months saw a complete breakdown in governance — culminating in the security lapse ahead of the Easter terror attacks — and laid the red carpet for the SLPP. Except, the 19th Amendment — a 2015 legislation — prevented Mahinda Rajapaksa from contesting the presidential polls for the third time. The brothers put their might behind Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a former Lieutenant Colonel, pledging national security to a country terrified after a terrorist attack, along with development and prosperity. The promise of a strong leader, coupled with a provocative, nationalist rhetoric, did the trick.

In November 2019, opposition candidate Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa secured 52.25 % of the mandate and was elected President. Following the landslide win in the August parliamentary polls, one of the first things President Rajapaksa ordered was the tabling of the 20th Amendment Bill in Parliament, which not only envisions an even stronger executive presidency, but reduces the Prime Minister to a ceremonial position. Today, the politically and electorally secure SLPP appeals most to the Sinhala-Buddhist constituency.

On the SLPP’s future role, Mr. Basil Rajapksa famously remarked that he would like to model the party on the Chinese Communist Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in India, the “best two” examples.