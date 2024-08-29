A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattles El Salvador with no immediate reports of injuries or damage

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 rattled El Salvador on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) afternoon with no initial damage reported, according to a report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quake, which took place 37 miles (60 kilometres) off the coast of the western region of La Libertad, shook much of the Central American nation. The tremor was followed by two strong aftershocks, magnitude 4.1 and 4.5, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele wrote on X.

It was also felt strongly in neighbouring Guatemala.

According to a report shared by Mr. Bukele, there was no risk of tsunami following the earthquake.

“Thank God, there have been no human or material damages reported so far,” he wrote. “100% of services and traffic on roads continue without interruption.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.