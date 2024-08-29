ADVERTISEMENT

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattles El Salvador with no immediate reports of injuries or damage

Updated - August 29, 2024 06:14 am IST

Published - August 29, 2024 05:43 am IST - San Salvador

6.1 magnitude earthquake in El Salvador causes no damage, felt in Guatemala, with no tsunami risk reported

AP

Picture for representation purpose only.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 rattled El Salvador on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) afternoon with no initial damage reported, according to a report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quake, which took place 37 miles (60 kilometres) off the coast of the western region of La Libertad, shook much of the Central American nation. The tremor was followed by two strong aftershocks, magnitude 4.1 and 4.5, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele wrote on X.

It was also felt strongly in neighbouring Guatemala.

According to a report shared by Mr. Bukele, there was no risk of tsunami following the earthquake.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Thank God, there have been no human or material damages reported so far,” he wrote. “100% of services and traffic on roads continue without interruption.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

earthquake

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US