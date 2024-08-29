GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattles El Salvador with no immediate reports of injuries or damage

6.1 magnitude earthquake in El Salvador causes no damage, felt in Guatemala, with no tsunami risk reported

Updated - August 29, 2024 06:14 am IST

Published - August 29, 2024 05:43 am IST - San Salvador

AP
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 rattled El Salvador on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) afternoon with no initial damage reported, according to a report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which took place 37 miles (60 kilometres) off the coast of the western region of La Libertad, shook much of the Central American nation. The tremor was followed by two strong aftershocks, magnitude 4.1 and 4.5, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele wrote on X.

It was also felt strongly in neighbouring Guatemala.

According to a report shared by Mr. Bukele, there was no risk of tsunami following the earthquake.

“Thank God, there have been no human or material damages reported so far,” he wrote. “100% of services and traffic on roads continue without interruption.”

