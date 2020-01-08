A magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits near Iran’s nuclear power plant

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Wednesday rattled an area less than 50 kilometres from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant near the country’s Gulf coast, a US monitor said.

The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres, struck 17 kilometres south-southeast of Borazjan city at 6.49 a.m. (0319 GMT), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said the earthquake was felt in Bushehr, site of the country’s sole nuclear power plant.