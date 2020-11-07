International

A madrasa for transgendersin Bangladesh

Bangladesh opened its first Islamic school for transgender Muslims on Friday with clerics calling it a first step towards integrating the discriminated minority into society.

The madrasa is one of a series of recent moves in Bangladesh to make life easier for the Muslim-majority nation's up to 1.5 million transgender people. The community faces discrimination in the country, with a law that punishes gay sex by prison terms, though enforcement is rare.

About 50 transgender students read Koranic verses to mark the opening of the Dawatul Islam Tritio Linger Madrasa in Dhaka on Friday.

