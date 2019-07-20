International

A hostile act, says U.K.

more-in

Britain denounced the Iranian seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf as a ”hostile act” on Saturday, rejecting Tehran’s explanation that it had seized the vessel because it had been involved in an accident.

Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt called the incident a “hostile act”. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he had expressed “extreme disappointment” by phone to his counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif. Britain also summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 12:16:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/a-hostile-act-says-uk/article28621629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY