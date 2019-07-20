A hostile act, says U.K.

Britain denounced the Iranian seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf as a ”hostile act” on Saturday, rejecting Tehran’s explanation that it had seized the vessel because it had been involved in an accident.

Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt called the incident a “hostile act”. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he had expressed “extreme disappointment” by phone to his counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif. Britain also summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires.