HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A former Republican legislative candidate has been charged for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the January 6 attack.

July 22, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - PORTLAND, Maine

AP
A former Republican legislative candidate was arrested and charged with federal crimes for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, officials said. 

A former Republican legislative candidate was arrested and charged with federal crimes for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, officials said.  | Photo Credit: AP

A former Republican legislative candidate who travelled to Washington for former President Donald Trump's “Stop the Steal” rally was arrested Friday and charged with federal crimes for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, officials said.

Matthew Brackley, 39, of Waldoboro, Maine, entered the the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and asked for the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office before shouting, “Let’s go," according to prosecutors.

ALSO READ
Electoral College protests | U.S. Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police

He was arrested on felony charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and civil disorder, along with several misdemeanors. He made his initial court appearance on Friday.

It was not clear if Mr. Brackley had a lawyer, and he did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Mr. Brackley tried unsuccessfully to unseat Democratic state Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic last year. His campaign website described him as a Maine Maritime Academy graduate whose approach would be to have “respectful, thoughtful conversations on the issues.”

ALSO READ
Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

At the Capitol, prosecutors said, Mr. Brackley led a group that pushed through police officers several times before ultimately being dispersed by chemical spray and exiting.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the January 6 attack.

Approximately 100 of them have been convicted by juries or judges after trials, and more than 600 have pleaded guilty.

Over 570 riot defendants have been sentenced, with more than half receiving prison terms ranging from three days to 18 years.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.