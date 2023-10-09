  1. Toofan Al-Aqsa jolts West Asian geostrategic architecture, writes former diplomat Mahesh Sachdev
  2. Bhutan-China border demarcation talks inching towards completion: Bhutan PM Tshering tells Suhasini Haidar in this exclusive interview 
  3. What are the implications of Kevin McCarthy’s ouster? Narayan Lakshman explains
  4. Stanly Johny profiles Narges Mohammadi, the Iranian activist who shook the clergy
  5. Sujeev Shakya writes on building BRICS for the future