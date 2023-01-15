A day after U.S. calls out Chinese aggression at LAC, China responds

January 15, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Hitting back at the U.S. for remarks made by the State department’s official for the region Donald Lu during his visit to Delhi, the Chinese Embassy in India said that a “third country” should not “point fingers” on a bilateral issue.

“The US State Department official made allegations against China regarding China-India border issue without any factual basis. The Chinese side is firmly opposed to such acts that a third country point fingers at the bilateral issue between other two countries out of geopolitical consideration,” said the Chinese Embassy spokesperson in a statement on Sunday, adding that India and China have the “will and capability” to resolve the border issue, and calling on the US to focus on regional peace and stability.

Mr. Lu, who travelled to Dhaka from Delhi after giving an interview to television channel NDTV on Saturday, had said that the U.S. believed China had made no “good faith moves” to resolve the border conflict with India. He also slammed China for “aggressive” acts by the PLA at the Line of Actual Control, most recently in Tawang, and said that the US had been the first to criticise China for attacking an Indian border post in Galwan in June 2020.

The Chinese Embassy spokesperson said that India and China have “maintained smooth and constructive communication on boundary-related issues through diplomatic and military channels, and promote the border situation to switch from the phase of emergency response to normalized management and control”, adding that the situation is “overall stable”.

The MEA did not comment on Mr. Lu’s remarks or on the Chinese response. However, India has said repeatedly that there cannot be “business as usual” or normal relations between the two countries until the situation caused by China’s amassing of troops at the LAC since April 2020 and “attempts to change the status quo” is resolved.