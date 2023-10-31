A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has shaken Jamaica with no immediate reports of casualties or damage

October 31, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jamaica on Monday, prompting people to flee buildings amid heavy shaking.

The earthquake was located about two miles (four kilometers) west-northwest of Hope Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at a shallow depth of six miles (10 kilometers).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake prompted panic on the island. Members attending the International Seabed Authority meeting that began Monday could be seeing fleeing on camera before the broadcast cut off.

