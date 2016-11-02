Will scrap trade deals, says Trump

The trade deals that America has signed until now will not be worth the paper they are written on under his presidency, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Monday. He has been a critic of multilateral trade deals, and on Monday, speaking Detroit, he reiterated his opposition to them in stronger words.

Blaming the trade deals in general and in particular the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement for the loss of manufacturing jobs in Detroit, the centre of American car industry, Mr. Trump said: “These deals will not be worth the paper they are written on, when I am President.” He named India among the countries to which American jobs are shifting. “We are not against trade. But we will make trade deals with individual countries, and ensure that they stick to the terms of the deal.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump is tied with his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton in a new poll conducted over Saturday and Sunday by Washington Post and ABC News. Mr. Trump is one point ahead of Ms. Clinton, which is statistically a tie. The previous edition of the poll had Ms. Clinton leading by one point.