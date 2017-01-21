International

What Donald Trump said: Key quotes from inauguration address

President Donald Trump pumps his fist after delivering his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Friday.

Here are key quotes from U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration address on Friday.

Power to the people

“We are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another — but we are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People.”

“January 20th, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”

‘American Carnage’

“For too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge; and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

No more enriching others

“For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry; subsidised the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military; we’ve defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own; and spent trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.”

New vision: America first

“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be only America First. America First. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.”

“We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and Hire American.”

Eradicate Islamic terrorism

“We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones — and unite the civilized world against Radical Islamic Terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth.”

