UN special rapporteur urges Colombo to protect minority rights

UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues Rita Izsák-Ndiaye has urged Sri Lanka to seize the momentum and protect minority rights, showing its commitment to through “concrete action.”

“In order to achieve peaceful co-existence after the long devastating civil war, a comprehensive, well-planned and well-coordinated truth, reconciliation, healing and accountability process must take place,” Ms. Izsák-Ndiaye said after a recent visit to the island.

While it cannot be done overnight, it is important for the government to put in place some “urgent, important and concrete measures” to demonstrate its political will to better protect the rights of Sri Lanka’s minorities, she emphasised.

Challenges remain

Following a ten-day visit to Sri Lanka, during which she met representatives of different minority groups, the UN expert commended National Unity Government for the important progress it has made, but noted that challenges remain.

The Tamil and Muslim communities, she said, were faced with concerns about disappeared persons, return of occupied land, release of security-related detainees and demilitarisation.

Pointing to the removal of language barriers in accessing public services and the justice system, Ms. Izsák-Ndiaye said: “Poverty, violence and discrimination against women including in personal laws, and caste-based discrimination are further challenges.”

Ms. Izsák-Ndiaye, who will present a detailed report to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2017, said the government must ensure that minorities are part of the decision-making processes and have a place in state- and provincial administration. Minorities have great expectations of the constitutional reform process, she said.

