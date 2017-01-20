UN says 45,000 flee Gambia amid political turmoil

Political turmoil in Gambia has driven about 45,000 people, mainly children, to flee into Senegal since January 1, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday, citing figures from the Senegalese government.

“The next few days will be critical and more people mayleave the country if the current situation is not resolved peacefully soon,” UNHCR said in a statement. Senegaleseauthorities had prepared aid for 100,000 arrivals, it said.