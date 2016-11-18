International

U.S. trucking firm settles suit with Sikh drivers

Four Sikh truck drivers in the U.S. have settled a discrimination case against an American trucking giant, which will pay $2,60,000 in damages for denying them employment after they refused to cut their hair and remove their turbans for the company’s drug tests.

7-year federal probe

Sikh truck drivers reached a settlement agreement with J. B. Hunt Trucking Company following a seven-year federal investigation, in which the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found evidence that the company had discriminated against them due to their religious articles of faith, said a release issued by Sikh Coalition, a civil rights organisation. J. B. Hunt has agreed to pay $2,60,000 in damages and to amend company policies and practices to comply with federal anti-discrimination laws.

