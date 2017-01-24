International

U.S. Senate confirms Pompeo to be Trump’s CIA director

CIA Director Mike Pompeo, left, listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington, on Monday.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo, left, listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington, on Monday.   | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. Senate confirmed Representative Mike Pompeo as President Donald Trump's CIA director on Monday, after a delay tied to some lawmakers' worries he might expand surveillance or allow the use of certain interrogation techniques widely considered torture.

Sixty-six senators backed Mr. Pompeo and 32 voted against. All the opposition was from Democrats, except for Senator Rand Paul, a leading Republican advocate for strict control of surveillance. Shortly afterward, Mr. Pompeo was sworn in by Vice-President Mike Pence.

Some senators felt Mr. Pompeo (53), had not pledged strongly enough to allow only the use of interrogation techniques included in the Army Field Manual, as required by law, rather than return to waterboarding and other “enhanced interrogation techniques,” or EITs, used by the CIA in the years after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Mr. Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, signed an executive orderin 2009 banning waterboarding - a form of simulated drowning -and other EITs, which are denounced by many lawmakers and rights groups as torture.

In response to written questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mr. Pompeo said he was open to changing policy under certain circumstances. “I will consult withexperts... on whether the Army Field Manual uniform applicationis an impediment to gathering vital intelligence to protect the country.” Mr. Pompeo wrote.

Mr. Trump promised during his presidential campaign to bringback waterboarding and “a hell of a lot worse.”

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden spoke for more than an hour in the Senate in opposition to Mr. Pompeo's nomination, saying he had provided inconsistent answers on surveillance and interrogationtactics, making it impossible to know how he would implement policy at the CIA.

Mr. Wyden cited an op-ed Mr. Pompeo co-authored last year that called for restarting the bulk collection of domestic telephone metadata and combining it with financial and lifestyle information into one searchable database.

He accused Mr. Pompeo of having proposed “the most sweeping newsurveillance program I have ever heard of.”

Mr. Paul wrote in an op-ed: “I voted against the new CIADirector because I worry that his desire for security will trumphis defense of liberty.”

Most Republicans called Mr. Pompeo, a member of the HouseIntelligence Committee, an excellent choice.

Senator John McCain, a leader of the fight for legislation barring the use of the rough interrogation methods, said: “I have no reason to doubt Congressman Pompeo's word.”

Mr. McCain added: “I fully support his confirmation. Goingforward, I will continue to closely monitor this issue, and usemy oversight powers to ensure the law is obeyed.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 4:25:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/U.S.-Senate-confirms-Pompeo-to-be-Trump%E2%80%99s-CIA-director/article17086194.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY