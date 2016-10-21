U.S., Saudi Arabia blacklist alleged Hezbollah members

The United States and Saudi Arabia on Thursday imposed sanctions on alleged Hezbollah members and financial backers, accusing them of funnelling money to the Lebanese militant group or engaging in terrorism.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it targeted four individuals and one company, effectively freezing their U.S. assets and blocking any transactions with them, while also announcing related action by Saudi Arabia.

In a related action, the U.S. State Department also blacklisted alleged Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai, alias Abu Ali al-Tabatabai, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The United States State Department had declared Hezbollah a terrorist organisation back in 1997 and long-standing U.S. efforts have sought to disrupt the Lebanese organisation’s funding. — AFP