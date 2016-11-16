U.K. govt. doesn’t have a Brexit strategy: Document

Britain has no overall strategy for leaving the European Union (EU) and splits in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet could delay a clear negotiating position for six months, according to a memo for the government that was leaked to The Times newspaper.

The document, prepared by a consultant for the government department, casts Britain’s top team in a chaotic light: “It may be 6 months before there is a view on priorities/negotiation strategy as the political situation in the U.K. and the EU evolves,” said the document, titled “Brexit Update” and dated Nov.7.

Splits within the Cabinet



A spokesman for Downing Street said it did not recognise the assertions made in the document but did not explicitly deny the authenticity of the document. The memo said no common strategy had emerged, partly as a result of splits within the government and partly due to the evolving political situation in the rest of the EU where France and Germany face major elections in 2017.

Ms. May’s Cabinet is split, with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Trade Minister Liam Fox and Brexit Minister David Davis — who all campaigned to leave the EU — on one side and Finance Minister Philip Hammond and Business Secretary Greg Clark — who wanted to remain — on the other, according to the memo.