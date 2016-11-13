Trump vows to immediately deport up to 3 million undocumented migrants

Donald Trump will keep his vow to deport millions of undocumented migrants from the United States, he said in an interview to be broadcast on Sunday, saying as many as three million could be removed after he takes office.

"What we are going to do is get the people that are criminal and have criminal records, gang members, drug dealers, where a lot of these people, probably two million, it could be even three million, we are getting them out of our country or we are going to incarcerate," Trump said in an excerpt released ahead of broadcast by CBS's 60 Minutes program.