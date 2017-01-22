International

Trump to CIA: we have no choice but to get rid of radical Islamic terror

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on Saturday. Earlier, he alluded to radical Islamic terror and putting an end to it, telling CIA officials, “You’re going to go to it, and you’re going to do a phenomenal job” and assuring the agency of his “1000 per cent” support in making the country safe.

“It has to be eradicated just off the face of the Earth. This is evil,” he says in his maiden address to officials.

The United States has no choice but to get rid of the Islamic State (IS) and ‘radical Islamic terrorism,’ President Donald Trump has said.

“We’ve been fighting these wars for longer than any wars we’ve ever fought. We have not used the real abilities that we have. We’ve been restrained. We have to get rid of ISIS. Have to get rid of ISIS. We have no choice. Radical Islamic terrorism (sic),” Mr. Trump told members of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) community at its headquarters in Langley.

Reiterating his remarks on the inauguration day, Mr. Trump said, “it has to be eradicated just off the face of the Earth.”

“This is evil. This is evil,” he said in his maiden address to the CIA officials.

“Level of evil not seen”

“I can understand the other side. We can all understand the other side. There can be wars between countries, there can be wars. You can understand what happened. This is something nobody can even understand. This is a level of evil that we haven’t seen. You’re going to go to it, and you’re going to do a phenomenal job,” the President said.

“But we’re going to end it. It’s time. It’s time right now to end it,” he added.

Mike Pompeo, Mr. Trump’s nominee for CIA Director, has not been confirmed by the Senate yet.

I am with you 1,000 per cent

Referring to CIA, the President said he believed that “this group is going to be one of the most important groups in this country towards making the country safe, towards making it winners again, toward ending all of the problems.”

“We have so many problems that are interrelated that we don’t even think of, but interrelated to the kind of havoc and fear that this sick group of people has caused. So I can only say that I am with you 1,000 per cent,” he added.

