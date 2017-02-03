International

Trump threatens college after speech cancellation

A bonfire set by demonstrators protesting a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos burns on Sproul Plaza on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to cut funding to the University of California at Berkeley after protesters smashed windows and set fires at the liberal-leaning school, forcing the cancellation of an appearance by Milo Yiannopoulos, a far-right Breitbart News editor.

“If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view — NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter at 6:13 a.m. EST (1113 GMT). He did not elaborate.

It was not immediately clear, however, what action Trump could take without authorisation from Congress, or without risking legal action. — Reuters

