Trump swearing-in: What happens on Inauguration Day?

The 45th U.S President will take charge in the 58th Presidential inauguration ceremony on Friday. The event is always on January 20, every four years. If January 20 falls on a Sunday, a private swearing-in is conducted, followed by a ceremonial one at the Capitol the next day.

The 35-word oath is specified in Article II, Section 1 of the U.S Constitution. The President-elect can either “solemnly swear” or “affirm.” “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Presidents end their oath with the phrase, “so help me God.” This is not part of the constitution, and some years ago, anti-religious groups challenged this phrase in the Supreme Court. The SC rejected their argument.

Most Presidents have taken oath on the bible, which is not a constitutional requirement. Donald Trump will use two bibles — one that Abraham Lincoln used in his first inaugural in 1861, which is part of the Library of Congress collections and another one that his mother gifted him in childhood. Obama used the Lincoln bible in 2009 and 2013. Most Presidents have left it open to a passage that has particular meaning for them.

A court clerk the held the bible until 1965 when Lyndon Johnson's wife Claudia held it for him. Spouses have held it since then.

But when Lyndon B. Johnson took his first oath of office on November 22, 1963 — on Air Force One two hours after the assassination of John F Kennedy — there wasn’t a bible available. A Catholic prayer book found in Kennedy’s room in the plane was used. The second President John Adams also did not use a bible.

On Friday morning, Mr. Trump will attend a worship service, which has been another tradition. The venue has not been announced, but in all probability, it will be the St. John’s Episcopal Church near White House. After the worship the President-elect will meet the President at the White House for coffee. The President will accompany the President-elect to the Capitol.

The ceremony begins at 11.30 (local time) at the Capitol's West Front. Due to extreme cold conditions or illness of the President-elect, the ceremony moved indoor several times in history. On Friday, weather is predicted to be cloudy and chilly, but not extreme. There could be rains in the afternoon, during the ceremonial parade to White House.

Six religious leaders, including a Catholic cardinal, black and Hispanic Protestant leaders will read from the bible and pray. A Jewish rabbi will also offer prayers– the first time after Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985.

Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan has said will be reading Wisdom of Solomon, Chapter 9, where the king seeks guidance to lead Israel.

All of America’s decision makers will be assembled at one spot for a few hours and in the event of a catastrophe, the country could be leaderless. As a precaution, one cabinet minister, a member of the U.S Congress and another aide are flown out of Washington DC to an undisclosed safe location. These three will be in command in the unfortunate event of a complete decimation of the U.S capital.

In 2009, there was a live threat of a terror attack on the inauguration day, and President Obama had two speeches ready. One, the inaugural address and another in case a mass evacuation were to be ordered.

At 12 noon (local time), the oath is administered. At the exact moment the oath is over, an aluminum briefcase, 45 pounds, covered in leather, changes hand somewhere in the gathering, from one military official to another. That briefcase contains the code of the formidable U.S nuclear arsenal and travels with the President 24/7. A new code comes into effect that very moment.

The U.S Marine Band – also called “the President’s Own” – will then play “Hail to the Chief.” President Trump will also receive a 21-gun salute.

Immediately after the ceremony, the Obamas will leave the Capitol, riding the Presidential helicopter Marine One for the last time. At Andrews Joint Base, the they will board Air Force One – that is a courtesy extended to the outgoing to President – and travel to Palm Springs in California.

Mr. Trump and members of the new administration will attend a traditional luncheon at the Capitol.

At 3 pm (local time), the new President and the Vice President will lead the traditional parade from Capitol hills down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. The 2-mile distance will take around 90 minutes and the President will walk part of it and ride the Beast – the Presidential limousine that has been termed a “moving fortress” – for the rest. 8000 people will walk in the parade.

By the time the new President and family arrive, the White House will have new curtains, carpets, paintings and all other specified design changes as desired by the incoming occupants. There are a few options for choose from, even for the Oval Office desk. The White House staff will have done this all in roughly five to six hours.

Around 59 Democratic lawmakers are set to boycott Mr. Trump’s inauguration. He is the most unpopular President on the inauguration day, in the history of the U.S.

28 groups — environmentalist, civil rights, women’s rights groups among them -- have been allowed to hold protests, and 350,000 demonstrators are expected. This could also be historic. 800000 supporters of Mr. Trump are expected to witness the festivities in Washington DC.