Trump aide tells U.S. media ‘to keep its mouth shut’

A top adviser to United States President Donald Trump has told the mainstream media to “keep its mouth shut” as he called them the new administration’s “opposition,” ratcheting up its simmering feud with journalists.

Stephen K. Bannon, Chief White House Strategist for the President, said the media should now keep quiet after being “humiliated” by the outcome of the November presidential election won by Mr. Trump.

“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while,” Mr. Bannon said.

“I want you to quote this. The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the President of the U.S.,” Mr. Bannon said.

No end to simmering feud

The brazen rebuke suggests there’s unlikely to be pause in the administration’s war against the U.S. news media, which has been calling out Mr. Trump over ginned up and “alternative facts” statements.

Mr. Bannon, who played a key role in Mr. Trump’s victory in the November polls, said the elite media got it all wrong when covering Trump’s presidential campaign. He was formerly an executive at Breitbart, a conservative, alt-right news outlet.

“The elite media got it dead wrong, 100 per cent dead wrong,” Mr. Bannon said, calling it “a humiliating defeat that they will never wash away, that will always be there.” “The mainstream media has not fired or terminated anyone associated with following our campaign.”

Look at the Twitter feeds

“Look at the Twitter feeds of those people: they were outright activists of the Clinton campaign. You were humiliated,” the WH adviser alleged.

“The media has zero integrity, zero intelligence, and no hard work. You’re the opposition party. Not the Democratic Party. You’re the opposition party. The media is the opposition party,” he said.

“The paper of record for our beloved republic, The New York Times, should be absolutely ashamed and humiliated. They got it 100 per cent wrong,” Mr. Bannon said.