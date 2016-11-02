International

Top Pakistan court orders probe against Nawaz Sharif

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the formation of a judicial commission to probe the Panama Papers scandal involving corruption allegations against the family of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is under pressure from the Opposition to step down.

A five-member Bench, headed by Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali conducted the hearing in the presence of several ministers, lawyers, opposition leaders and reporters. The court heard several identical petitions by Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and others to investigate charges of corruption against Mr. Sharif.

The probe commission would be headed by a judge and armed with powers of the Supreme Court. “The commission will report to the Supreme Court,” the Chief Justice said. It added that the commission’s ruling will be binding on all parties. Before its adjournment till Thursday, the court also expressed willingness to hold hearings on a daily basis.

According to the Panama Papers, three of Mr. Sharif’s four children were owners of offshore companies.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 12:29:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/Top-Pakistan-court-orders-probe-against-Nawaz-Sharif/article16086947.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY