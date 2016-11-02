Top Pakistan court orders probe against Nawaz Sharif

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the formation of a judicial commission to probe the Panama Papers scandal involving corruption allegations against the family of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is under pressure from the Opposition to step down.

A five-member Bench, headed by Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali conducted the hearing in the presence of several ministers, lawyers, opposition leaders and reporters. The court heard several identical petitions by Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and others to investigate charges of corruption against Mr. Sharif.

The probe commission would be headed by a judge and armed with powers of the Supreme Court. “The commission will report to the Supreme Court,” the Chief Justice said. It added that the commission’s ruling will be binding on all parties. Before its adjournment till Thursday, the court also expressed willingness to hold hearings on a daily basis.

According to the Panama Papers, three of Mr. Sharif’s four children were owners of offshore companies.