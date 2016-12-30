Tensions rise between Myanmar, Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned the Myanmar Ambassador in Dhaka, Myo Myint Than, to hand over a protest note against firing on Bangladeshi fishermen in the Bay of Bengal.

Dhaka has claimed that Myanmar’s border troops intruded into Bangladesh waters and opened fire on two fishing boats near the St. Martin’s Island, injuring six on Tuesday. Dhaka demanded an investigation into the incident and asked that those responsible be brought to justice. It also sought assurance that the Myanmar Navy would abstain from “attacking innocent Bangladeshi fishermen” in the future.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Kamrul Ahsan handed the protest note to the Myanmar envoy.

In the meeting, Bangladesh also expressed concern over the ongoing influx of the Rohingya Muslims into its territory and demanded their early repatriation to Myanmar. The Foreign Secretary mentioned that around 50,000 Myanmar citizens have taken shelter in Bangladesh since October 9.

Dhaka also expressed its readiness to discuss with Myanmar the modalities of repatriation.