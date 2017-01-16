Team Trump, Kremlin deny reports of meet

Donald Trump’s spokeswoman and the Kremlin denied on Sunday a report that his first foreign trip after taking office would be a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The Sunday Times in London, citing unnamed British officials it said had been informed of the plan, said Mr. Trump would seek to “reset” relations with the Kremlin, naming Iceland the likely venue.

But Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks said the report was “completely false”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that “for the moment there has been no discussion about a meeting”, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti. Iceland said it was not aware of such a plan but indicated willingness to host a summit to help improve relations between Washington and Moscow. —AFP