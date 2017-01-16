International

Team Trump, Kremlin deny reports of meet

In this January 11, 2017 photo, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.

In this January 11, 2017 photo, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.   | Photo Credit: AP

Donald Trump’s spokeswoman and the Kremlin denied on Sunday a report that his first foreign trip after taking office would be a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The Sunday Times in London, citing unnamed British officials it said had been informed of the plan, said Mr. Trump would seek to “reset” relations with the Kremlin, naming Iceland the likely venue.

But Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks said the report was “completely false”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that “for the moment there has been no discussion about a meeting”, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti. Iceland said it was not aware of such a plan but indicated willingness to host a summit to help improve relations between Washington and Moscow. —AFP

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 14, 2020 8:36:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/Team-Trump-Kremlin-deny-reports-of-meet/article17042288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY