Survivors visit Auschwitz, 72 years after liberation

In a solemn moment, the German Parliament in Berlin commemorates the 72nd anniversary of the Holocaust and the liberation of Auschwitz, on January 27, 2017.

Place wreaths and flowers at the infamous execution wall of the Hitler-era German death camp.

Dozens of Auschwitz survivors placed wreaths and flowers on Friday at the infamous execution wall of the former German death camp, paying homage to the victims of Adolf Hitler’s brutal regime exactly 72 years after the camp’s liberation.

January 27, the anniversary of the day that the Soviet army liberated the camp in German-occupied Poland in 1945, is recognised as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and commemorative events were also being held across Europe and Israel.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said the term “Auschwitz” stands for all the death camps and the entire Nazi “persecution and murder machinery” that remain part of Germany’s history He said that while Germany could not change or undo what happened, the country had a continued obligation to commemorate the genocide, honour the memory of the victims and take responsibility for the crimes.

History as lesson and incentive

Noting the political instability in the world today, Mr. Steinmeier said that “history should be a lesson, warning and incentive all at the same time. There can and should be no end to remembrance.”

Mr. Steinmeier’s statement came hours before he was due to hand over the post of Foreign Minister to the current Economy Minister, Sigmar Gabriel.

Elderly survivors at Auschwitz, which today is a memorial site and museum, paid homage to those killed by wearing striped scarves reminiscent of the garb prisoners once wore there. They walked slowly beneath the notorious gate with the words “Arbeit Macht Frei” (Work Will Set You Free) and made their way as a group to the execution wall, where they lit candles and prayed.

Janina Malec, a Polish survivor whose parents were killed at the execution wall, told the PAP news agency that “as long as I live I will come here,” describing her yearly visit as a “pilgrimage.”

