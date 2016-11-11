Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen dead at age 82

Leonard Cohen, the gravelly-voiced Canadian singer-songwriter of “Hallelujah,” “Suzanne” and “Bird on a Wire,” has died at age 82.
Cohen’s management said in a statement on Thursday that he has passed away, and a memorial will take place in Los Angeles at a later date. No further details on his death were given.
Cohen, also renowned as a poet, novelist and aspiring Zen monk, blended folk music with a darker, sexual edge that won him fans around the world and among fellow musicians like Bob Dylan and R.E.M.
