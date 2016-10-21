Sikh-American actor Waris Ahluwalia has day named after him

In a rare honour, New York City declared October 19, 2016 as ‘Waris Ahluwalia Day’ in recognition of the Sikh-American actor and designer for his “powerful” message of countering ignorance and advocating for religious understanding and tolerance.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio honoured Mr. Ahluwalia at a special reception at his official residence Gracie Mansion here on Wednesday to celebrate the festival of Diwali.

Mr. De Blasio presented Mr. Ahluwalia a proclamation that declared October 19, 2016 in the city of New York as ‘Waris Ahluwalia Day’ Lauding Ahluwalia’s talents of being a fashion designer, writer, actor and model, de Blasio said Mr. Ahluwalia “wears his Dastar (turban) wherever he goes and so he sends a powerful message to our city to our country of countering ignorance, celebrating inclusion and advocating for religious understanding and tolerance in everything he does.”

Addressing a gathering of over 300-400 Indian-Americans and other people from the South Asian community, Mr. De Blasio extended a special greeting to his “Sikh brothers and sisters” and underscored that an attack on any community and individual because of their faith is an “attack on all of us”. “We believe that when any... any individual is attacked because of their faith, because of where they come from, the attack is... on all of us,” Mr. De Blasio said.

Mr. Ahluwalia thanked the Mayor for the “incredible honour” and said that while Diwali has been celebrated for centuries, this year its message of triumph of good over evil is “more important and relevant than ever”. The Mayor and his wife began the reception by lighting the traditional lamp. — PTI