Serbian police evacuate PM after finding weapons near his home

Police evacuated Serbian Prime Miniister Aleksandar Vucic and his family to “a safe location" after uncovering a weapons cache near his home following a tipoff, Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Saturday.

The weapons, including a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, hand grenades and rifle ammunition were found in bushes in the neighbourhood of Jajinci, near a crossroads where Vucic's motorcade has to slow down when driving to his home, Stefanovic told reporters.