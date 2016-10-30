International

Serbian police evacuate PM after finding weapons near his home

Police evacuated Serbian Prime Miniister Aleksandar Vucic and his family to “a safe location" after uncovering a weapons cache near his home following a tipoff, Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Saturday.

The weapons, including a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, hand grenades and rifle ammunition were found in bushes in the neighbourhood of Jajinci, near a crossroads where Vucic's motorcade has to slow down when driving to his home, Stefanovic told reporters.

