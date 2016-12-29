Russia says it does not rule out “terrorist act” in Black Sea jet crash

Russian authorities said on Thursday they had not ruled out that a “terrorist act” could have caused the crash of a military plane into the Black Sea on Sunday, but said it was only one of the theories underconsideration.
“The was no explosion on board,” said Sergei Bainetov, the Russian Air Force's head of flight safety who heads a government commission investigating the crash, which killed 92 people.
“But this isn't the only type of terrorist act ... It could have been any type of mechanical impact, so we don't rule out a terrorist act,” Mr. Bainetov said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor